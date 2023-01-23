Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Update

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 59,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,415. Comera Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

In other Comera Life Sciences news, major shareholder David Soane bought 202,701 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $249,322.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,336,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,971.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comera Life Sciences by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 316,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 216,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

