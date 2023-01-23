CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) is Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s 10th Largest Position

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,763 shares during the period. CommScope makes up approximately 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CommScope were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CommScope in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 17.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 821,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 124,675 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 43.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 51.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 61,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $8.84 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%. Equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

