Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) PT Raised to $5.50

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.97.

CYH stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $634.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 329.5% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 2,090,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 1,603,797 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 558.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,122 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,295,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,891,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,354,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,116 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

