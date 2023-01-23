Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Update

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 849,500 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 746,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Shares of CCU stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $15.02. 158,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,275. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.74. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $17.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Announces Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $736.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is 50.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 467.6% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.3% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 229,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4,363.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Further Reading

