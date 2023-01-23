Comparing Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. National Bank pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. National Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Bank and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $311.33 million 5.11 $93.61 million $2.51 16.85 Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

This table compares National Bank and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 24.97% 10.37% 1.19% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for National Bank and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Bank presently has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. Given National Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of National Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

National Bank has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Bank beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases; non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of January 20, 2022, the company operated through a network of 81 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 121 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home equity, construction, auto, boat, RV, personal, small business, term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards. It also provides personal investment services, which include annuities, college savings plans, mutual funds, and life and long term care insurance products; investment and asset management; trusteeship; estate settlement; custodial; and wealth management services. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and merchant and payment processing services, as well as online and mobile banking, eStatements, and mobile wallets. It operates through thirteen branch offices in Ballston Spa, Burnt Hills, Clifton Park, Galway, Greenfield Center, Guilderland, Latham, Malta, Milton Crest, Stillwater, Voorheesville, and Wilton counties. The company was founded in 1838 and is based in Ballston Spa, New York.

