Compound Dai (CDAI) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Compound Dai token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound Dai has a total market capitalization of $557.95 million and $4.65 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.00414388 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.51 or 0.29089642 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00593709 BTC.

Compound Dai Token Profile

Compound Dai launched on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.