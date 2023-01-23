Compound Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30.33 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Compound has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $379.83 million and $30.33 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for $52.27 or 0.00228993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00103061 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00058251 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00039650 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.15755174 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $28,198,801.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

