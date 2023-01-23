CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Update

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of CompX International worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompX International Stock Performance

Shares of CIX traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578. CompX International has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $222.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33.

CompX International Dividend Announcement

CompX International ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 12.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. CompX International’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

