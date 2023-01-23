Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Concord Medical Services Price Performance
NYSE CCM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.45. 3,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598. Concord Medical Services has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
