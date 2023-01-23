ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,098 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,874 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 210.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,996 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,092,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $111,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 45,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6 %

COP stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.52. The stock had a trading volume of 311,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,828. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $152.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.07.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

