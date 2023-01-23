Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Short Interest Down 7.6% in December

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,200 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 335,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.70. 55,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,518. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $65.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.21). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $95.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.41 million. Analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

