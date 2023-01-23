Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,065,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 137,110 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 45,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,776,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of CNSL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,865. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $478.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.62 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 15.70%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

