Contrasting Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) & iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Canaan has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan 37.93% 54.70% 39.13% iSun -18.90% -19.75% -12.84%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 3 0 3.00 iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canaan and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Canaan currently has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 144.16%. iSun has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.08%. Given iSun’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Canaan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canaan and iSun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $782.52 million 0.69 $313.89 million $2.06 1.52 iSun $45.31 million 0.69 -$6.24 million ($1.06) -1.97

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canaan beats iSun on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About iSun

(Get Rating)

iSUN, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

