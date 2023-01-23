Contrasting Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) & One Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:OHGI)

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) and One Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:OHGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pineapple Energy and One Horizon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 One Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pineapple Energy currently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 117.90%. Given Pineapple Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than One Horizon Group.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Horizon Group has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pineapple Energy and One Horizon Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 2.73 $2.97 million N/A N/A One Horizon Group $790,000.00 1.93 -$13.77 million N/A N/A

Pineapple Energy has higher revenue and earnings than One Horizon Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and One Horizon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy 22.67% -22.30% -13.07% One Horizon Group N/A -92.52% -72.45%

Summary

Pineapple Energy beats One Horizon Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy, Inc. focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

About One Horizon Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital media, entertainment and secure messaging businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sales of Secure Messaging Licenses, 123 Wish, Love Media House, and Browning Productions. The 123 Wish segment offers an experience based platform where subscribers have a chance to play and win experiences from celebrities, athletes and artists. The Love Media House segment includes full-service music production, artist representation and digital media business that provides a broad range of entertainment services as well as branding and advertising, video and photo production, recording, songwriting, artist development, digital distribution, billboard chart promotion, and consulting and life coaching. The Browning Productions segment produces and distributes numerous television programs spanning dozens of episodes for acclaimed television networks such as A&E, FYI, and History Channel. The company was founded by Brian James Collins on November 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

