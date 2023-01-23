Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Down 20.7% in December

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 927,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,110. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.04.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
