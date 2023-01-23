Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Down 20.7% in December

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 927,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,110. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 274,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Featured Stories

