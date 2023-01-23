Cormark Cuts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$6.75

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. M Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$5.56 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$6.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$512.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$55,029.36.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

