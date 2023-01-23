Cormark Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$95.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cormark from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

TSE:IAG traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$81.98. 40,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,316. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$58.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.25.

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 9.1199997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,388,000. In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$768,084.73. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,388,000. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $466,702 in the last quarter.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

