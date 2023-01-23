Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.00

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 21601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Corporación América Airports from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 227,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,685,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,463,000 after purchasing an additional 66,662 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

