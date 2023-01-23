Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTRA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.78. 6,192,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,628,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.