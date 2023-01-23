COTI (COTI) Trading 20.8% Higher This Week

COTI (COTI) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. COTI has a total market capitalization of $76.92 million and $16.37 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COTI has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.0885 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00415691 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.11 or 0.29178462 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00594847 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COTI is coti.io.

Buying and Selling COTI

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

