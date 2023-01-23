Covenant Trading Down 22.2% Over Last Week (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Covenant has a market capitalization of $61.31 million and approximately $113,642.30 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00003480 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Covenant has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

