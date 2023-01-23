Cowen Cuts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $280.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.88.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $240.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

