Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:COWNL)

Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes (NASDAQ:COWNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes Price Performance

Shares of Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes stock remained flat at $25.21 during trading on Monday. 4,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,818. Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

