Cowen Lowers Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $35.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. FBN Securities began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered Confluent from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,788,619.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth $552,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

