Cowen Raises SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $116.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($103.26) to €100.00 ($108.70) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($141.30) to €135.00 ($146.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of SAP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.73.

NYSE:SAP opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.28. The company has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SAP has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $137.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in SAP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in SAP by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in SAP by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

