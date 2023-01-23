Cowen Raises SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $116.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($103.26) to €100.00 ($108.70) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($141.30) to €135.00 ($146.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of SAP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.73.
SAP Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:SAP opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.28. The company has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SAP has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $137.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in SAP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in SAP by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in SAP by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
