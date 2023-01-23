Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 45 ($0.55) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BOO. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of boohoo group to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of boohoo group to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 36 ($0.44) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of boohoo group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 68.25 ($0.83).

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Trading Up 8.5 %

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 46 ($0.56) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.97. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 109.11 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £583.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.33.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.