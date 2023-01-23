Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€46.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($61.96) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BAS opened at €52.46 ($57.02) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €49.00 and its 200-day moving average is €45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a 12-month high of €69.15 ($75.16).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.