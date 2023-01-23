CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.22.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,250. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

