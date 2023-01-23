Cronos 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $29.56 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $29.56 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00077123 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00057107 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011429 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001097 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025469 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004353 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002132 BTC.
About Cronos
CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cronos Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.
