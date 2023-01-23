Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Update

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Curis Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 611,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.77. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Curis had a negative net margin of 566.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Curis from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Curis by 183.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Curis during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Curis by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

