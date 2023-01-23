Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Update

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 782,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 676,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,947,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CW. StockNews.com began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CW stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.21. 57,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $124.37 and a one year high of $182.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $630.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

