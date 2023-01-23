CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,800 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 1,982,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,683,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CV Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of CV Sciences stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 348,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,576. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 560.71% and a negative net margin of 85.28%.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CV Acute, CV Defense, and PlusCBD Pet brand names in various health care sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products.

