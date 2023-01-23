cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,348.71

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $62.91 million and $1,348.71 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for $6,290.94 or 0.27616499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

