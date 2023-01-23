CX Institutional Acquires 28,491 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $123.24. The stock had a trading volume of 45,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,361. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

