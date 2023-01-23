CX Institutional Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,094 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GVIP traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,446. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $97.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.91.

