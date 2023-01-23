CX Institutional Buys 368,961 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3,318.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CX Institutional owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock remained flat at $50.76 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 421,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $54.16.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.