CX Institutional Has $19.76 Million Stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

CX Institutional boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,936 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned about 7.33% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $19,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $323,000.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. 409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,279. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.30. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $54.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.