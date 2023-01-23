CX Institutional Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

CX Institutional grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8,164.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.14. 3,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,755. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.01. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $301.63.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

