CX Institutional Has $5.21 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 48,616.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106,471 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 674,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,571. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $65.53.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

