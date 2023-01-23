CX Institutional Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,267 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,035,523. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

