Cypress Capital Group Acquires 1,240 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $740.73. The stock had a trading volume of 136,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $722.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $671.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $831.32.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,323. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.