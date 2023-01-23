Cypress Capital Group Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after buying an additional 96,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,781,000 after buying an additional 440,094 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Tower by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,929 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.01. 642,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.06. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.18.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

