Cypress Capital Group Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.67. 449,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,470. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.82. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $201.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

