Cypress Capital Group Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.01. 1,973,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,589,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $278.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

