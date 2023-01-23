Cypress Capital Group Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.25. 3,662,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,640,195. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

