Cypress Capital Group Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

CME Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.33. 263,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,612. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.07. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

