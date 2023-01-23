Cypress Capital Group Sells 439 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,371,683. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

