Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Update

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daily Journal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 44.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DJCO stock traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464. The firm has a market cap of $405.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.46. Daily Journal has a 12 month low of $236.01 and a 12 month high of $350.00.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 140.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

