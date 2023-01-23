Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 871,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 240,314 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $225,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Price Performance

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Danaher stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.65. 541,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,011. The firm has a market cap of $202.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.82. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

