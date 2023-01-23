Danaher (DHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Danaher to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Danaher Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DHR opened at $274.40 on Monday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.90 and a 200 day moving average of $268.82. The firm has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Danaher

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 87.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

